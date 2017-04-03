TAMUC – New Coach

Jaret von Rosenberg named head men’s basketball coach at Texas A&M University-Commerce

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has concluded a comprehensive national search with the hiring of Jaret von Rosenberg as head men’s basketball coach. Only the fourth head coach in A&M-Commerce’s Division II era, Rosenberg comes to Commerce from the University of Hartford, where he has been an assistant coach for the last two seasons.

“To be certain, our men’s basketball search was a detailed combination of research, communication, and direct interaction through numerous avenues of the college basketball landscape,” noted Director of Athletics Tim McMurray. “As Lions, we should be universally ecstatic that Jaret von Rosenberg has accepted the offer to return to Commerce.

“He exemplifies the term ‘institutional fit’ for Lion basketball, and his approach to this process was infectious. We detailed seven key pillars during the interview, and he struck a positive chord on every one of them. Additionally, he represents the ‘Three H’s’ that are critical for our new coach to possess – hungry, humble and hustle. To have Jaret, Sarah, and Jaxon coming back to Commerce is an absolute gift.”

A 2009 graduate of the University of Hartford, von Rosenberg is entering his eighth season as a collegiate coach. Before his time at Hartford, he served as an assistant at A&M-Commerce for two seasons. He helped the Lions to the 2015 Lone Star Conference Championship and a top 10 national ranking.

He recruited and mentored Darrell Williams, the South Central Region Player of the Year, Lone Star Conference Player of the Year and a Division II All-American. He also brought Christian Macauley into the fold, as Macauley was twice named the Lone Star Defensive Player of the Year. Von Rosenberg was responsible for signing nine major contributors in two seasons.

“I appreciate the opportunity to lead a program with such a rich history and keep pushing it forward to greater heights,” von Rosenberg said. “The direction of the athletics department and community make this a dream job. I thank Dr. Keck, Tim McMurray, Sam Walker, and Judy Sackfield for entrusting me with this task.

“I will work every day to make this university and community proud of our program and its members. Sarah, Jaxon, and I are so blessed to have real friends in the City of Commerce, and can’t wait to become more ingrained in the community and raise our family here.”

Before joining the staff in Commerce, von Rosenberg spent two years as an assistant for Abilene Christian. He helped the Wildcats add Eric Lawton, the 2013 Lone Star Conference Newcomer of the Year and a second team all-league selection. Two other players collected All-LSC honors in von Rosenberg’s two seasons in Abilene.

Additionally, in two seasons at Collin College, von Rosenberg helped the Cougars to a 48-16 combined record before heading to ACU.

Von Rosenberg’s three-year playing career at Hartford, which spanned from 2006-09, was highlighted by an America East All-Conference Third Team honor at the conclusion of his senior season and a pair of America East All-Academic Team nods. A 1,000-point scorer (1,021 points), his name is peppered throughout the Hawks’ Division I record books as he owns the program record in free-throw percentage (.831) and ranks in the top 10 in made free throws, assists, and steals. He was an all-conference player in one season at Collin College after a solid career as a basketball and football player at Sharyland HS in the Rio Grande Valley.

von Rosenberg is married to the former Sarah Rasor, and the couple has a son, Jaxon.

What they’re saying about Jaret von Rosenberg

“Jaret von Rosenberg will take the torch from Sam Walker and make a difference in the lives of our talented student-athletes associated with our men’s basketball program. From the time I met Jaret, I learned he was proud to be a Lion. He will take that enthusiasm and institutional knowledge into this new era of Lion basketball, and I believe we have some very special days ahead of us.”

Dr. Ray M. Keck, III – President, Texas A&M University-Commerce

“Hiring Jaret von Rosenberg is more than just a basketball decision to me – it’s about family. After 25 years at this university, the basketball program has become an extension of my family, and Jaret is the perfect person to lead the way at this time. I look forward to the continued success of our program with Jaret as head coach, and I will be there to support the Lions in every way possible.”

Sam Walker – Executive Director for Alumni Engagement (former TAMUC basketball coach)

“Jaret is a great defensive mind, a relentless recruiter and, above all else, an outstanding mentor to the young men he works. He is a natural leader with an incredible basketball mind and checks all the boxes when it comes to running a program. He will be greatly missed by everyone around our program, but we couldn’t be happier for Jaret, Sarah, and Jaxon as they enter a new, exciting chapter of their lives.”

John Gallagher – Head Men’s Basketball Coach, University of Hartford

“Every so often you come across someone who is destined for success. Jaret von Rosenberg is one of those individuals. He possesses all of the qualities needed to be an outstanding leader at Texas A&M University-Commerce for many years to come. In my career, I never had the opportunity to coach a player with a greater desire to win and make sacrifices for his teammates. I am so proud of Jaret’s accomplishments and cannot wait to see him blaze his trail as a head coach. Congratulations to Tim McMurray on a very astute hire. The Commerce community should welcome Jaret, Sarah, and Jaxon with open arms. Go Lions!”

Dan Leibovitz – Associate Commissioner for Men’s Basketball, Southeastern Conference – formerly von Rosenberg’s Head Coach at University of Hartford

“Coach von Rosenberg is an excellent coach. If I had another year of eligibility, I would love to play for him. I told the rest of the team that he’s a great coach, competitor, and teacher who is all about our success. In my eyes, I couldn’t see any other coach fit to follow Coach Walker than ‘Coach Rose.’”

De’Andre Carson – A&M-Commerce men’s basketball senior.

Hebler pitches second no-hitter of the year as Lions win rubber game 8–0 against Eastern New Mexico

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team defeated Eastern New Mexico University 8-0 on Saturday. The Lions rode a no-hitter from Kinsie Hebler and had a walk-off home run from Mariah Jameyson.

The win brings the Lions to 26-12 on the season and 11-7 in the Lone Star Conference. The Greyhounds fall to 17-26 and 10-11 in conference play.

The Lions return to action Friday as they travel to take on West Texas A&M in a three-game series. The teams will play a single game starting at 7:00 pm on Friday and a doubleheader starting at 2:00 pm on Saturday. All games are at Schaeffer Park in Canyon.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Kinsie Hebler pitched the second no-hitter in team history and her second no-hitter of the season. She struck out four batters and the only base runner she allowed was one hit by a pitch. She also extended her hitting streak to nine games and had a two-run home run in the second inning, hitting her ninth homer of the year.

– Mariah Jameyson went 2-for-3 with a single and a walk-off home run in the sixth inning. She had two RBIs and scored once. It was her 12th home run of the season, tying her for the conference lead.

– Jordyn Sharp went 3-for-3 with a run scored and a RBI.

– Chealsea Slider continued her hitting streak with a team-high 13 consecutive games with at least one hit. Chealsea Slider has also reached base in 19-straight games.

– Ciera Nunez had a single and two stolen bases, scored a run and brought a run home. She has now reached base in 16 consecutive games.

– Tyler Oppenheim had a two-run triple in the second inning.

– Cherie Jackson also had a hit. Baylea Higgs scored a run, giving her 100 career runs scored. Kayla Kilcrease and Precious Thompson also scored runs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Hebler continued where she left off in game two against the Greyhounds. She retired the first five batters she faced and did not give up a hit in the entire match. The Lion offense had a chance in the bottom of the first inning. Nunez drew a walk and then stole second base, but the game remained scoreless after one inning.

The Lions got on the board in the second inning. Slider led off with a single. Following a walk by Thompson, Sharp singled through the left side of the infield to score Slider. Thompson and Sharp both scored on a triple from Oppenheim. After an error had put Higgs on second, Oppenheim was driven in on a fielder’s choice from Nunez. Hebler then came to the plate and blasted a pitch over the center field fence, scoring two more. After facing ten batters in the inning, the Greyhounds, at last, got the third out to trail 6-0 after two innings.

Neither team could get a rally going in the third inning, and the game remained at 6-0. Thompson had a diving catch in foul territory as part of the stellar Lion defense.

After another quick inning from Hebler, the Lions again went to work on the base paths. Nunez singled and stole second base. She was driven to third on a groundout before Jameyson drove her home on a single to right field. The Lions led 7-0 after four innings.

Hebler continued her role in the circle and kept the Greyhounds from recording a hit in the fifth. The Lions had a chance to win the game on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the inning. Sharp and Jackson hit singles, and the Lions had the bases loaded. However, two groundouts kept the game going.

Slider made a diving catch going to her right to rob the Greyhounds of a hit in the top of the sixth inning. Hebler had another strikeout, and the Lions again had a chance to walk off with the win.

Two batters were all that were needed. Jameyson came to the plate and hammered the second pitch of the at-bat over the left field fence to give the Lions an eight-run lead and ended the game due to the run-ahead rule.