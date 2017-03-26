Shumate Banner
Three Shot in Commerce

13 hours ago News, Paris News

 

Commerce Police Department Badge

Commerce police were on patrol at about 4:30 Sunday morning waiting for a party to end at the 428 Club when they were notified that shots had been fired at the club. When they arrived on the scene, they learned that multiple shots had been fired and three people had been hit. One was taken to the ER in Commerce by private vehicle, one went by ambulance to the Greenville hospital and one was flown to Dallas in critical condition. The suspect or suspects have not been identified and  remain at large.

