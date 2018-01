Updated Thursday 6:15 am

Schools not on this list did not report

Road Conditions http://conditions.drivetexas.org/current/

Avinger – ISD Thursday and Friday Closed

Cumby – ISD Thursday and Friday Closed – flu

Daingerfield – ISD 2-hour delay Thu

Hughes Springs – ISD 2-hour delay Thu

Paul Pewitt – CISD 2-hour delay Thu

Pittsburg – ISD 2-hour delay Thu

For posting closings nscooper@easttexasradio.com