Westbrook Snags MVP Plus Rangers Bullpen Collapses….Again

NEW YORK — The final chapter of Russell Westbrook’s historic season was written Monday at the NBA’s inaugural awards show, as the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard was named the 2016-17 Most Valuable Player. Westbrook, 28, topped a group featuring former teammate James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James. Westbrook led the league in scoring (31.6), was third in assists (10.4) and was 10th in rebounds (10.7) per game. Defensive Player of the Year Winner: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Coach of the Year

Winner: Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets

Most Improved Player

Winner: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Sixth Man Award

Winner: Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Rookie of the Year

Winner: Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

METAIRIE, La. – New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley was placed on season-ending injured reserve Monday, and his career appears to be in jeopardy because of a heart issue. Fairley, 29, has consulted with at least three specialists this offseason – at least one of which suggested he should no longer play football, according to Saints coach Sean Payton.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Minnesota Vikings receiver Michael Floyd was sentenced Monday to one day in jail and will have to complete the final five days of his house arrest after a Scottsdale City Court judge found that Floyd violated the terms of his house arrest, which stemmed from a December arrest on DUI charges.

Charlie Sheen has revealed himself as the owner of two of the most coveted pieces of Babe Ruth memorabilia, which will be sold Friday. Sheen told ESPN on Monday that he consigned Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring and an original copy of the sale document that sent The Bambino from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees to auction house Lelands.com. Bidding on the ring has topped $600,000, which will make it the highest-priced sports championship ring ever sold. The high bid on the sale document, which was the copy owned by Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert, has surpassed $400,000. The copy owned by Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold in 2005 for $996,000

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested after smashing through two gates and driving onto the basketball court at the University of Missouri over the weekend, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage. Serena Williams fired back via Twitter on Monday after John McEnroe said that if she played on the men’s circuit, she’d be “like No. 700 in the world.” Williams tweeted, “Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. I’ve never played anyone ranked “there” nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day sir” Florida takes Game 1 in a CWS, beating LSU 4-3.Game 2 in the best of 3 series is tonight with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 pm.

A seven-run lead with Cole Hamels pitching is a scenario in which the Texas Rangers should win..but that didn’t happen as the Cleveland Indians battled back for a 15-9 win….However, things started off well in the first they just didn’t last. Game 2 in this 4 game series at Cleveland is tonight with first pitch at 6:10 pm