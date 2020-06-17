UIL Meeting Results

UIL Legislative Council Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX— The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met Wednesday via teleconference to make decisions on proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music, and policy.

The Legislative Council passed an amendment that allows an increase in official’s fees for sub-varsity scrimmages for football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball, and softball.

The Legislative Council also discussed the temporary suspension of Section 868(c) of the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules prohibiting the live telecast of a regular-season football game on a Friday night.

A resolution approved on May 1 by UIL Legislative Council authorizes the UIL executive director to alter and waive rules in the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules necessitated by any disruption of normal business operations related to COVID-19, orders of the state or federal government, or related COVID-19 concerns.

The temporary suspension of the rule prohibiting live telecasts during regular season Friday night football games is under consideration for the 2020 football season under this resolution. Until UIL releases official information regarding implementation around this issue, the current rule remains in place. Pending guidance from state authorities, further information will be forthcoming before the start of the 2020 football season.

Any plans regarding UIL activities and events for the 2020-21 school year will be dependent upon guidance from local and state authorities and will be released by UIL when more information is available. UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications for activities. Schools should take their local context into account and follow all local and state requirements when considering UIL activities.

All rule changes reviewed during the Legislative Council meeting is on the UIL website: Click Here

The Commissioner of Education must approve all rule changes passed by the Legislative Council before they take effect.