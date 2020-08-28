Paris Police Report Friday (Aug 28)

Desiree Ann Diggs | Ronald James Davis

Paris Police Detectives joined with Reno Police, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, and a Texas Ranger to execute a search warrant on a residence in the 400-block of NE 12th St Thursday afternoon at 4:07. Once inside, they found more than one gram of methamphetamine and paraphernalia used in manufacturing or delivering narcotics. Officers arrested Desiree Ann Diggs, 37, and charged her with manufacturing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia possession. Also arrested was Ronald James Davis, 30. Davis had possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, and numerous pieces of counterfeit US Currency. Police charged him with possession of a controlled substance, forgery of a financial instrument, and possession of drug paraphernalia. They booked both and placed them in the city jail, waiting for transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 2900-block of Church St Thursday morning at 9:25 about a fraud call. Someone had pried open the face of a gas pump and had inserted a skimming device. They removed the skimmer, and the incident is under investigation.

At 4:46 Thursday afternoon, Paris Police were dispatched to the 1200-block of SE 15th St. about a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that someone had taken her car and cell phone. They later found it at Culbertson Park. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 400-block of Grand Ave at 9:04 Thursday night. The 28-year-old victim reported that a known person had pointed a gun and had assaulted him with his fists. The victim showed the officer a contusion on his forehead. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Aug 27).