TAMU Honors Faculty Member

A&M-Texarkana Faculty Member Named TAMU System Regents Professor

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana Professor of Spanish and Bilingual Studies Dr. Luz Mary Rincon was one of 15 faculty members in the Texas A&M University System, a Regents Professor for 2019-2020. The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents established the Regents Professor Awards program in 1996 to recognize faculty members who have made extraordinary contributions to their university and the people of Texas.

“These individuals exemplify the commitment to excellence in research and service that sets A&M System employees apart,” Elaine Mendoza, Chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. “I hope their example will inspire others in their endeavors.”

“We were all excited to learn that Dr. Rincon had been chosen by the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents for this distinguished award,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “Apart from being a phenomenal professor, she is a tireless advocate for Hispanic and immigrant families throughout the East Texas region. She is heavily invested in our university and the greater community and is someone who spends a great deal of her time volunteering to help those in need.”

“I feel privileged to be the first Hispanic professor at A&M-Texarkana to receive this award,” said Rincon. “Being designated as a Regents Professor for 2019-2020 is perhaps the most important achievement of my professional career. It affirms my commitment to A&M-Texarkana, its educational community, my colleagues, and above all, my students.”

The selection process for the awards begins with a call for nominations from the chancellor. They put forth the final nominations to the chief executive officer of each respective entity. They are then subject to a System-level review consisting of academic vice chancellors and past recipients of the awards. Finally, they forward the nominations to the chancellor and the Board of Regents for final approval. To date, they have recognized 268 A&M system faculty members with the Regents Professor Award.