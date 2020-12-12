MPHS – Sports

SOCCER

The weather moved Mt Pleasant Boys’ Soccer scrimmage against Pittsburg from Friday to Monday (Dec 14) at 5:30 and 7:00 pm. There is a slight possibility that the location will change to Pittsburg, but coaches will decide Monday morning.

BASKETBALL

The freshmen, JV, and Varsity will play at Denton Braswell next Tuesday. Games times are 9th and JV at 5:00 pm and Varsity at 6:30 pm.

MPHS senior chosen for Academic All-State

The recently announced that Mount Pleasant High School senior Reid Pinckard as a Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team (2nd team). To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be an athlete, student trainer, or manager in good standing with the team, a senior of good moral character, and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above. Nominated student-athletes are evaluated on their GPA, class rank, and ACT and SAT scores.

Pinckard has played high school football for four years and is a Varsity Team Captain while earning numerous awards with Mount Pleasant Speech and Debate, including qualifying for Regionals in Lincoln-Douglas debate Extemporaneous Speaking. He has also participated in UIL Academics for four years and is the President of the National Honor Society. After graduation, Reid plans to double major in Political Science and Pre-Law to become a Human Rights Lawyer. He is the son of Ritchie and Amanda Pinckard.