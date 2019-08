The Daily Oklahoman reports that an Oklahoma County judge has ruled that 22-year-old Jonate Jefferson and 22-year-old Elijah Wood , both of Oklahoma City will go on trial for first degree murder on March 15 for the attempted robbery and murder of Jake McLain of Idabel. Investigators say that McLain, who was the son of former McCurtain County Sheriff Scott McLain was fatally shot during a drug deal near the state capital.