2018 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce World Championship Stew Contest Winners

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate the 2018 winners of the

World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest:

Honorable Mention: Campsite/Costume: _#__M-B Wade Juarez, Anida Reed__________________

___Sponsored by __Diamond Bar J ____________________________ .

Campsite and costume winner this year was site # _73 Seth Bollinger, Zac Minter__ _______

sponsored by ___Atmos Energy________________________________________ .

Their $ 200 prize was provided by Super Handy

Honorable Mention: Super Campsite/Costume: _#18B Amanda McKinney, Darel Roach_____ _____Sponsored by__Roach Construction____________________ ______________________ .

The John Chester Award for Super Campsite winner was site # _7 Chris and Scarlett Gibbins______ sponsored by ___Texas Heritage National Bank________________________.

Their $ 250 prize was provided by Sulphur Springs Centre for Dance.

Honorable Mention: Beef Stew: _#_67 Rob Stanley, Carey Gable_ ___

Sponsored by_Paris Junior College__ ____________________________ .

Third place beef stew winner was the team of __#_96 Evan Huston, Juli Long__________,

sponsored by _Frank Long, Attn. at Law______________________________.

Their $100 prize money was provided by ___Alliance Document Shredding_________.

Their third-place stew was purchased for $250 by Advantage Copy Systems____.

Second place beef stew winner was the team of ___#23B Logan Vaughan, Chris Clement _____ sponsored by __Sulphur Springs Country Club_____________________________ ___________ .

Their $150__ prize money was provided by __Hollis Mechanical_____________.

Their second place stew was purchased for $ 450.00 by ____Texas Heritage National Bank_ .

First place beef stew winner was the team of __#15 John Wilburn, Rudy Ellis__________. sponsored by ____Ballard Drivers__________________________________________________ .

Their $300.00 prize money was provided by __Farmers Electric Co-op____________________

Their first place stew was purchased for $ 600.00 by PCI Manufacturing_____.

Honorable Mention: Chicken Stew: _#_78 Jimmy Helfferich

__Sponsored by_Alliance Document Shredding________________________ .

Third place chicken winner was the team of __#_75 Kaci Kennedy, Kaylan Bounds_______ ___ sponsored by __Muddy Jakes___ _____________________________________________________.

Their prize money of $ 100.00 was provided by ___Alliance Document Shredding_______________ .

Their third-place stew was purchased for $ 250.00 by ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­____the Law Office of Gregg Price______.

Second place chicken stew winner was the team of _# _17 John Wilburn, Rudy Ellis___ sponsored by ___John and Lisa Wilburn_______________________ .

Their prize money of $ 150.00 was provided by __Hollis Mechanical_______ .

Their second place chicken stew was purchased for $ 450.00 by _Circle E Western Wear_____.

First place chicken stew winner was the team of __# _26 Kylie Littlefield Smith, Katey Brown_____ _ sponsored by __Financial Solutions__________________________________________________ .

Their prize money of $ 300.00 was provided by _Roper & White____________________.

Their first-place chicken stew was purchased for $ 600.00 by ______GDC Industrial__________.

Honorable Mention: Super Stew Beef: ____#_105 James Clark, Zachary Clark______ ___ ______Sponsored by___Sulta Manufactoring_____________________________________________ .

3rd place Super Stew Beef award was won by ____#_62 Tonya and James Ross, Brent McClendon__

sponsored by ___Alliance Bank_____________________________ .

Their prize money of $100.00 was sponsored by ___Jiffy Signs__________.

Their 3rd place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $300 by ____Nor-Tex Tractor___.

2nd place Super Stew Beef award was won by ___#M-L David Joslin, Vern Hawkins_____________

sponsored by __J-5 Auto________________________ _______________________________ .

Their prize money of $250.00 was sponsored by __Bell Concrete and NET Farmers Co-op________.

The 2nd place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $ 500.00 by __CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital – Sulphur Springs___.

1st Place Super Stew Beef winner was the team of __348 Garrett Glass, Brandon Williams _________ sponsored by _Guaranty Bank & Trust________________________________________________ .

Their prize money of $500.00 was provided by ___Janet Martin Realty_________.

Their winning quart of Super Stew Beef was purchased for $900.00 by _Oncor__.

Honorable Mention: Super Stew Chicken: __#_138 Dale Owens, Marci Owens__________ ____Sponsored by____SSHS Class of ‘78____________________ .

3rd place Super Stew Chicken award was won by __# _28 Steve Littlefield, James McMahan______

sponsored by __Re/Max Advanced_______________________________________________________ .

Their prize money of $100.00 was sponsored by _Temples Trailer Sales.

Their 3rd place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $300 by __Nor-Tex Tractor____.

2nd place Super Stew Chicken award was won by _#_86 Elaine Merrell, Doris Humphrey_________

sponsored by _CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital -SS______________________ .

Their prize money of $250.00 was sponsored by ___Jay Hodge Chevrolet________________.

The 2nd place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $ 500.00 by ___Summit Dental_.

1st Place Super Stew Chicken winner was the team of __#_117 John Mark McAfee, Bambi McAfee

sponsored by __McAfee Farms___________________________________________________ .

Their prize money of $500.00 was provided by _Atmos Energy______________

Their winning quart of Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $900.00 by _Interstate Body Shop.

We would also like to thank the following sponsors who provided products for the contest:

The delicious cheese you are eating today is provided by:

Saputo

SS Commercial Services

A & S Air Conditioning

Southwest Dairy Museum

Our service tents were generously provided today by:

Hopkins/Rains County Farm Bureau

Triple Crown Roofing

SS Commercial Services

Our other sponsors that we couldn’t live without are:

Alliance Bank and Galyean Insurance

CnC Pro Audio Video

Latson’s.com

Chili’s

State Representative Dan Flynn

Carriage House Manor

Central Baptist Church

Whataburger

Joe Bob’s Convenience Stores

Coffee Off the Square

Dr. Liao Ortho Center

VF Outlet

Wal-Mart

Sign Gypsies

Ocean Spray

Hope Family Fellowship

Fix ‘n Feed

Cross Country Communications

95.9 Star Country

Finally, thank you to all of our volunteers today!

Blue Blazes, Juvenile Probation, HOSA, Sulphur Bluff Beta, Teen Court -Volunteer & Student Workers

CofC Board of Directors & Ambassadors –Volunteers