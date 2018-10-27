LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Women’s Cross Country Takes Fourth At ASC Championships, Alexis Segura Wins Individual Title

ABILENE, Texas – Junior Alexis Segura became just the second runner in school history to win the American Southwest Conference Cross Country Individual Title as the LeTourneau University women’s cross country team finished in fourth-place at the ASC Championships at the Abilene Christian University Cross Country Course in Abilene, Texas on Saturday, October 27.

As a team, LETU finished with 90 points, just six points back of third-place Texas-Dallas. Hardin-Simmons University won the team title with a total of 56 points followed by McMurry University with 80 points.

Segura clocked a time of 23:51.24, over 23 seconds better than the second-place finish from Caroline Vining of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Earning a top-15 finish in her first ASC Championship race was freshman Logan Parish (14th) with a time of 25:54.89 while McKenzie Craycraft took 23rd with a time of 26:45.69.

Bridey Davis finished the cross country career with a 36th place finish and a time of 28:27.65 while Allison Fuller earned a 39th place finish with a time of 28:39.42. Kali Carter (41st, 28:48.64) and Julianne Hood (73rd, 34:02.57) also ran in the meet for LeTourneau.

Following the race, Segura would be named first-team All-ASC for the second straight year while Parish earned second-team All-ASC honors.

LeTourneau will now turn their focus to the NCAA Division III South/Southeast Regional Meet will take place on Saturday, November 10th in Mount Berry, Georgia hosted by Berry University.

Penalty Kick In Second Overtime Stuns LeTourneau Men’s Soccer vs. Howard Payne

LONGVIEW, Texas – Following a chance to win the game in overtime on a penalty kick, the LeTourneau University, men’s soccer team would see a penalty kick from Howard Payne make the difference in a 2-1, two overtime home defeat at the LETU Soccer Field on Thursday, October 25.

With the loss, LETU now sits at 6-7-2 overall and 5-4-1 in the American Southwest Conference while HPU improved to 5-8-0 overall and 4-6-0 in the ASC.

How It Happened:

LeTourneau managed to put pressure on Howard Payne from the opening whistle, putting a shot on goal from Christian Hunter just 20 seconds into the game.

After earning a corner kick, LETU would be forced back into the defensive third of the field as HPU would find chances of their own just a few minutes later with a pair of shots that wouldn’t pose a severe threat.

Holding possession in the LeTourneau defensive third, Howard Payne would send a cross into the 18-yard box that would wind up deflecting off an LETU player and into the back of the net for an own goal to put HPU up 1-0 12:56 into the match.

The uphill climb for LeTourneau would become even more difficult just over five minutes later as a red card would send off a player for LETU and give Howard Payne an 11 against 10 advantage moving forward.

Overcoming the adversity thrown their way, LeTourneau would be awarded a penalty kick in the 36th minute following a foul from HPU in the 18-yard box that would allow Zachariah Malik to step up and knot the score at 1-1.

Howard Payne would look to respond just a few minutes later and put up a pair of shots, forcing one save from LETU goalie C.J. Leyva.

Both teams headed into the second half with the score still tied at 1-1, the match would become more of a possession style of game due to worsening field conditions as traction on the field would be hard to come by.

A David Trost shot from 25 yards out in the 60th minute would very nearly put LETU up 2-1 before sailing just left of the goal as neither team would be able to find many opportunities moving forward.

The game would become a battle of 10-against-10 following a red card against a Howard Payne player in the 79th minute as each team would make one final push to find a go-ahead goal.

Howard Payne would manage to put a ball through the LETU defensive back line to a surging forward who would end up putting a shot off the crossbar before seeing a second shot off the rebound get just barely turned away by Leyva in the 88th minute.

With neither team able to find a game-winning goal in the second period, the game would go to overtime where LeTourneau would be awarded a penalty kick at the 91:38 mark.

Sending Moises Soto-Barrera up to take the kick, Howard Payne goalkeeper Andrew Hackney would guess correctly and make a diving save to keep the game going as the rest of the overtime period would go without a goal.

In the second extra period, LETU would get off a shot from Cordrick Sabbatini that would sail wide left in the opening minute, which would give the ball back to Howard Payne on a goal kick.

Moving the ball down the field, HPU would be awarded a corner kick and then a penalty kick for an LETU foul inside the 18-yard box with a chance to win the game.

With just 6:45 remaining in the match, HPU’s Michael Westerman would put a shot in the lower right corner of the goal that would be deflected by Leyva but have just enough power on it to find a way into the net for a game-ending goal.

Key Stats:

With a total of 31 shots in the game, HPU would outshoot LETU by a total of 17-14 and hold an 8-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Leyva would be busy for most of the night, turning away six shots and coming out of the goal area multiple times to clear the ball away to try and reset field position for LeTourneau.

12 of LETU’s 14 shots would come from the starting 11, including a team-high three shots from Malik.

What’s Next?

Senior night is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 27 for LeTourneau when they play host to the University of Texas-Dallas at 7:30 pm. The Comets were scheduled to play East Texas Baptist University on Thursday evening but had their match postponed 1:00 pm on Friday which will be played in Bossier City, Louisiana. LETU will honor three seniors on Saturday evening (David Trost, David Pinilla, Alec Wier) before the match.

LeTourneau Women’s Soccer Wins 3-1 Over Howard Payne

LONGVIEW, Texas – In a late-season American Southwest Conference showdown, the LeTourneau University Women’s Soccer team took down Howard Payne University with a 3-1 victory at the LETU soccer field on Thursday, October 25.

With the win, LETU improved to 11-4-1 overall and a 7-3-1 record in the American Southwest Conference. HPU drops to 2-11-1 overall and 2-7-1 in ASC action.

How it Happened:

LETU wasted no time, firing off the first five shots of the game during the opening ten minutes of play followed by three corner kicks. Despite the offensive threat, the LeTourneau would be unable to capitalize on the opportunities.

HPU would get a chance of their own with two shots in the 22nd minute that would be denied by freshman goalie, MacKenzie Wilbanks.

Just over nine minutes later in the 31st minute, LETU would manage to get on the board when a cross was sent in and deflected off an HPU defender resulting in an own goal to make the score 1-0.

The remainder of the first half would be scoreless as only two more shots were recorded in the final fourteen minutes of the period.

Wasting no time in the second period, junior Alexis Segura would find Jennifer Martin who sent a bulletin from the top of the box. After being slightly redirected by a leaping HPU defender, the ball found the corner of the net to give the YellowJackets a 2-0 lead.

Threatening again in the 70th minute, LeTourneau would earn a pair of corner kicks but come up empty as a header would be off the target of the goal.

LETU would get another opportunity just a few minutes later to add to their lead as Reagan Sandford would see her shot hit the crossbar and put right back in by teammate Kelli Sonnier to make the score 3-0 going into the final 16 minutes of play.

HPU wouldn’t go without a fight, however, earning a penalty kick in the 89th minute and scoring to break up the potential shutout for LeTourneau.

Key Stats:

LETU finished the match with a 25-13 advantage in shots and put up 17 shots on goal.

LeTourneau would also see a significant advantage in corner kicks earning 11 of the 18 awarded during the 90 minutes of play.

Making seven saves in the match, Wilbanks earned her eighth win between the pipes on the year while helping LETU set a new single-season record for wins.

What’s Next?

Returning to Longview for senior night, LeTourneau will play their final regular season match of the season against the University of Texas at Dallas in a 5:00 pm matchup on Saturday, October 27. The Comets will enter Saturday’s match on short rest as their match against East Texas Baptist University was pushed back on Thursday evening until Friday afternoon due to unplayable field conditions.

