NTCC – Sports

NTCC Men’s Soccer Defeats Coastal Bend

The Northeast Texas Community College Men’s Soccer team opened conference play against Coastal Bend College (Beeville, TX) on Saturday, September 3. The Eagles defeated the Cougars 2-1 to get Coach JD Perales his first win as Head Coach of the Eagles.

For coach Perales, this was technically his first win as head coach. In the Spring of 2021, he stepped up as coach of the men’s team when playoff schedules forced the Eagle men’s and women’s teams to play on the same date at different locations. As interim Head Coach, he picked up a playoff victory then.

The game that earned Head Coach Perales his first official win was completed on goals from Taine Garner (England) with the assist from David Imbert (France) to start things off. Imbert would add the second and game-winning goal on an assist by fellow Frenchman Yannick Chapelon.

Goalie Enzo Camps (France) would have eight saves on the day to seal the win for the Eagles and Coach Perales.

The Women’s Soccer team for NTCC would also take on NJCAA’s No. 10 ranked Navarro College on Saturday. Navarro took a 2-0 lead, but Osiris Duarte (Corpus Christi, TX) cut the lead to 2-1 when she scored on a Penalty Kick. Unfortunately, that would be the only offense the Eagles could muster against the nationally ranked Bulldogs from Navarro and fell 4-1 to open conference play.

The Eagle soccer teams will travel to Brenham, Texas, on Wednesday, September 7, to take on Blinn College in more conference soccer action, with the women will play at 5:00 pm and the men following at 7:00 pm. The next home soccer match will be on Saturday, September 17, against Jacksonville College. You can keep up to date with NTCC athletics by visiting our website at www.ntcceagles.com.

You can purchase tickets from the HomeTown Tickets Fan App that you can download to your mobile device or by going to www.ntcceagles.com. No cash sales at the gate.