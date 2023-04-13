Texas Distributes $977 Million

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $977 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments
.(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $977.2 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 12.8 percent more than in April 2022.
The state bases these allocations on sales made in February by businesses reporting monthly tax.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (April 2023)
|Recipient
|April 2023
Allocations
|Change from
April 2022
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$615.0M
|↑11.5%
|↑8.6%
|Transit Systems
|$210.6M
|↑13.0%
|↑9.3%
|Counties
|$61.1M
|↑16.9%
|↑14.3%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$90.5M
|↑18.5%
|↑16.1%
|Total
|$977.2M
|↑12.8%
|↑9.8%