Texas Distributes $977 Million

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $977 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

.(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $977.2 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 12.8 percent more than in April 2022.

The state bases these allocations on sales made in February by businesses reporting monthly tax.