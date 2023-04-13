ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Texas Distributes $977 Million

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $977 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

.(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $977.2 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 12.8 percent more than in April 2022.

The state bases these allocations on sales made in February by businesses reporting monthly tax.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (April 2023)
Recipient April 2023
Allocations		 Change from
April 2022		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities    $615.0M ↑11.5% ↑8.6%
Transit Systems $210.6M ↑13.0% ↑9.3%
Counties $61.1M ↑16.9% ↑14.3%
Special Purpose Districts $90.5M ↑18.5% ↑16.1%
Total $977.2M 12.8% 9.8%

