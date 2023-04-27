Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

East G5

Knicks (4) 106 – Cavaliers (1) 95 Winner

West G5

Grizzlies (2) 116 – Lakers (3) 99

East G5

Heat (4) 128 – Bucks (1) 126 Winner

West G5

Warriors (3) 123 – Kings (2) 116

Thursday

East G6

Celtics (3) at Atlanta Hawks (2) at 7:30 pm TNT

NHL

Friday

West G6

Stars (3) at St Paul Wild (2) at 8:30 pm TBS

MLB

Wednesday

Reds (10-15) 5 – Rangers (14-10) 3

Astros (14-11) 1 – Rays (20-5) 0

Thursday

Yankees (14-11) at Arlington Rangers (14-10) at 7:05 pm

Astros – Idle

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

No. 20 Baylor 3 – Texas State 0

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Canceled

UTSA vs. No. 5 Texas Canceled

TAMUC

GOLF

After what could be considered a moving day at the Southland Conference Men’s Golf Championships, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf entered the tournament’s final round, tied for fifth at the Hill Country Resort Golf Club. The Lions peaked as high as second in the team standings on Tuesday.

TRACK

On Wednesday, for the second week in a row, they named Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s track and field sprinter J.T. Smith the Southland Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.

NTCC

SOFTBALL

Weather moved the NTCC Softball two-game series with Navarro College to Tuesday this week. The Eagles took Game 1, 8-5, and Game 2, 5-3, to earn the sweep against the Bulldogs. The Eagles are scheduled for one final non-conference home game on Saturday, April 29, against Hill College before finishing the conference on the road looking to solidify a spot in the NJCAA Region 14 tournament May 12-15th at Bossier Parish Community College.

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

For the first time in 31 years, Sulphur Springs High School will send the Ladycat golf team to the state tournament. The team placed third in the regional tournament in Lindale. The state 4A meet will be held at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland on May 15-17. Also, the Wildcat Boys golf team heads to state, and their tournament will be on May 22-May 23 in Kingsland.

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

Como-Pickton 12 – Bowie 0

Van 12 – Liberty-Eylau 1

Thursday

Bonham vs. Chisum at 6:00 pm

Community vs. Ford at 6:00 pm

Elysian Fields vs. White Oak at 7:30 pm

Honey Grove vs. Cumby at 4:30 pm

Hudson vs. Gilmer at 6:00 pm

Jacksonville vs. Spring Hill at 6:00 pm

Lindale vs. Sulphur Springs G1 at Emory Thu 6:30 pm

Mt Pleasant vs. No. 14 Huntsville at Waxahachie G1 Fri 5:00 & 7:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Mt Vernon vs. DeKalb at Hooks Thu 6:00 pm K-Lake 97.7

Pottsboro vs. No. 15 Emory Rains at 6:00 pm

Queen City vs. Mineola at 6:00 pm

No. 4 Rockwall vs. Garland at 6:00 pm

Trenton vs. Wolfe City at 4:00 pm

Van vs. Liberty-Eylau at 5:00 pm

Whitewright vs. Cooper

Winnsboro vs. Redwater G1 at Winnsboro 6:00 pm, G2 8:00 pm

Friday

Linden-Kildare vs. Rivercrest at Chisum G1-2 Fri 6:00 & 8:00 pm