Thursday’s Sports

NBA
Wednesday
East G5
Knicks (4) 106 – Cavaliers (1) 95 Winner
West G5
Grizzlies (2) 116 – Lakers (3) 99
East G5
Heat (4) 128 – Bucks (1) 126 Winner
West G5
Warriors (3) 123 – Kings (2) 116
Thursday
East G6
Celtics (3) at Atlanta Hawks (2) at 7:30 pm TNT
NHL
Friday
West G6
Stars (3) at St Paul Wild (2) at 8:30 pm TBS
MLB
Wednesday
Reds (10-15) 5 – Rangers (14-10) 3
Astros (14-11) 1 – Rays (20-5) 0
Thursday
Yankees (14-11) at Arlington Rangers (14-10) at 7:05 pm
Astros – Idle
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
No. 20 Baylor 3 – Texas State 0
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Canceled
UTSA vs. No. 5 Texas Canceled
TAMUC
GOLF
After what could be considered a moving day at the Southland Conference Men’s Golf Championships, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf entered the tournament’s final round, tied for fifth at the Hill Country Resort Golf Club. The Lions peaked as high as second in the team standings on Tuesday.
TRACK
On Wednesday, for the second week in a row, they named Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s track and field sprinter J.T. Smith the Southland Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.
NTCC
SOFTBALL
Weather moved the NTCC Softball two-game series with Navarro College to Tuesday this week. The Eagles took Game 1, 8-5, and Game 2, 5-3, to earn the sweep against the Bulldogs. The Eagles are scheduled for one final non-conference home game on Saturday, April 29, against Hill College before finishing the conference on the road looking to solidify a spot in the NJCAA Region 14 tournament May 12-15th at Bossier Parish Community College.
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
For the first time in 31 years, Sulphur Springs High School will send the Ladycat golf team to the state tournament. The team placed third in the regional tournament in Lindale. The state 4A meet will be held at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland on May 15-17. Also, the Wildcat Boys golf team heads to state, and their tournament will be on May 22-May 23 in Kingsland.
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
Como-Pickton 12 – Bowie 0
Van 12 – Liberty-Eylau 1
Thursday
Bonham vs. Chisum at 6:00 pm
Community vs. Ford at 6:00 pm
Elysian Fields vs. White Oak at 7:30 pm
Honey Grove vs. Cumby at 4:30 pm
Hudson vs. Gilmer at 6:00 pm
Jacksonville vs. Spring Hill at 6:00 pm
Lindale vs. Sulphur Springs G1 at Emory Thu 6:30 pm
Mt Pleasant vs. No. 14 Huntsville at Waxahachie G1 Fri 5:00 & 7:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon
Mt Vernon vs. DeKalb at Hooks Thu 6:00 pm K-Lake 97.7
Pottsboro vs. No. 15 Emory Rains at 6:00 pm
Queen City vs. Mineola at 6:00 pm
No. 4 Rockwall vs. Garland at 6:00 pm
Trenton vs. Wolfe City at 4:00 pm
Van vs. Liberty-Eylau at 5:00 pm
Whitewright vs. Cooper
Winnsboro vs. Redwater G1 at Winnsboro 6:00 pm, G2 8:00 pm
Friday
Linden-Kildare vs. Rivercrest at Chisum G1-2 Fri 6:00 & 8:00 pm