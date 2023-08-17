Texas AG Says Counties Can’t Fight Solar Farms

The Texas Tribune reports that the state attorney general’s office dealt a blow to a Northeast Texas county that has been searching for ways to keep solar farms away. Some residents in Franklin County have been fighting proposals for solar development because they don’t want to see trees cut down, grasslands scraped away or wildlife blocked with fences, among other reasons. Angela Colmenero, who is serving as provisional attorney general told the county that Texas law doesn’t give county governments specific authority to ban the development of solar farms. And while other laws do give counties control over roads and public health, those laws could not be used for a solar farm ban.