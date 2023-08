A new Texas law, effective Septembner 1, requires that public school students who are caught with e-cigarettes on or near campus will be required to take an alternative education program. They must pass an assessment at the end of the course to be eligible to return to the classroom. If the alternative education program becomes overcrowded, school districts can opt to move students in the Vape Abuse Education Program to in-school or home suspension until they pass the required test.