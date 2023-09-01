Judge Stops School Book Removals

Federal District Judge Alan D. Albright

Federal District Judge Alan D. Albright said Thursday he would stop a new Texas law that kept sexually explicit materials off school library shelves on the eve of the law going into effect. It is over House Bill 900. The judge will grant a temporary injunction sought by a group of book groups and sellers, including two Texas bookstores, who sued Texas over the measure in July. Albright will issue a written order in one to two weeks; in the meantime, the state cannot enforce the law, according to the statement. Another judge also temporarily blocked a new Texas law that drag show artists think the state would use to shut them down or put them in jail.