School Custodian Is Now A Teacher

A longtime elementary school custodian at Waco has traded her cleaning supplies for teaching supplies. She overcame the odds by returning to school for her GED while working full-time as the head custodian at the same school where she is now teaching. Isabel Navarro, 35, is in the first weeks of her new job as a paraprofessional, or teacher’s assistant, at Spring Valley Elementary in the Midway ISD, where Isabel has worked since 2016 cleaning the classrooms. She said teaching is a dream come true.