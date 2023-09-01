ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
School Custodian Is Now A Teacher

A longtime elementary school custodian at Waco has traded her cleaning supplies for teaching supplies. She overcame the odds by returning to school for her GED while working full-time as the head custodian at the same school where she is now teaching. Isabel Navarro, 35, is in the first weeks of her new job as a paraprofessional, or teacher’s assistant, at Spring Valley Elementary in the Midway ISD, where Isabel has worked since 2016 cleaning the classrooms. She said teaching is a dream come true.

