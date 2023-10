The 85th East Texas Yamboree Queen, Caroline Michell Dean, ends her reign with the 86th Queen-Elect, Addison Jayne Young is crowned.

Gilmer has started its celebrations on Wednesday for this year’s East Texas Yamboree. It ends on Saturday, October 21, and Abigail Elaine Stewart leads the event. She was the association’s first female President, a Gilmer High School alumni, and the former Queen of the LX Yamboree in 1997.