Paris Police Report For Tuesday, November 14

Trequell Brown

Officers received a complaint in the 1600 block of N. Main Monday night at 11:00 that Trequell Brown was on the property after being ordered by management to stay away. Brown had an active Criminal Trespass Warning on file with the department. Officers informed Brown that he was arrested for the offense and began taking him into custody. Brown started to resist arrest and got away from the officer who pursued him. Brown refused to stop, and the officer brought him down with a Taser. They charged him with Criminal Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest; he is in the Lamar County Jail.

Monday morning at 7:35, there was a criminal mischief call in the 1900 block of N. Main St. Officers observed that some unknown suspect had fired in the direction of the complaining business’s property, with one round striking a building and another striking a vehicle. Investigation revealed that someone reported the shooting on Sunday morning at about 12:55. Officers located several shell casings in the 100-300 block of Clement Rd. The investigation will continue.

Officers made nine traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 117 calls for service for Monday, November 13.