American Airlines Flight Attendants conducting “Informational Picketing”

 American Airlines flight attendants plan to picket at locations across the United States on Thursday. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, they will gather outside the company’s headquarters in Fort Worth. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants demands a new contract with the carrier after nearly five years of negotiations. American Airlines responded to NBC 5 Fort Worth with the following statement: 

“We continue to meet regularly with the APFA and remain focused on the shared goal of reaching a deal, our flight attendants have earned.”

American Airlines has informed us that there is no possibly of a strike during the Thanksgiving or Christmas Holidays.

 

