Thursday’s Sports

The air-supported dome in Florida required deflation for repairs; TGL organizers said the effect on timelines for the league is not known yet.

NBA

Wednesday

Mavericks (9-3) 130 – Wizards (2-9) 117

Luka Doncic scored 26 points and had ten assists as the Dallas Mavericks eased to a 130-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Doncic also grabbed seven rebounds to fall shy of this third double-double of the season after being held to a season-low 16 points in a loss at New Orleans on Tuesday.

Thursday

Thunder (7-4) at San Francisco Warriors (6-6) 9:00 pm NBA TV

NHL

Saturday

Avalanche (10-6-0) at Dallas Stars (11-3-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

NFL

Thursday

Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at 7:15 pm. PRIME VIDEO

MLB

San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell won his second Cy Young Award on Wednesday, this time in the National Leagues. Snell became the seventh player and second left-hander to win the award in each league, joining Gaylord Perry, Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay, and Max Scherzer. He previously won the AL Cy Young while a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018.

PGA

An overnight power outage could delay the launch of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s simulator golf league. It caused deflation and damage to the air-supported dome section of the Florida-based venue. There were no injuries nor impact to technology inside the Palm Beach Gardens Arena, where 24 PGA Tour players will face off in match play using a simulator screen and an adjustable putting surface starting on January 9, in primetime.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mount Pleasant High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter traveled to Dallas to participate in the Mavericks’ annual Business Marketing Day on Wednesday, November 8. Students toured the American Airlines Center and heard presentations from marketing, sales, and public relations officials with the Mavericks. After the tour and speaking engagements, students watched the Mavericks play the Toronto Raptors.

Area

6A DI RII

Rockwall Heath vs. Duncanville at McKinney on Friday at 7:00 pm

Rockwall vs. Waxahachie at Allen on Saturday at 1:00 pm

6A DII RII

Wylie East vs. DeSoto at Choctaw Stadium on Friday at 7:00 pm

North Forney vs. Cedar Hill at Hanby on Friday at 7:00 pm

5A DI RII

Lone Star vs. Forney at Allen on Friday at 7:00 pm

Longview vs. Reedy at Mesquite Memorial on Friday at 7:00 pm

5A DII RII

Midlothian vs. Marshall at Athens on Friday at 7:00 pm

South Oak Cliff vs. Melissa at the Star on Saturday at 7:00 pm

Lovejoy vs. Ennis at Wildcat Ram on Friday at 7:30 pm

Texas High vs. Mansfield Summit at Sulphur Springs on Friday at 7:30 pm

4A DI RII

Alvarado vs. Celina at Ranger Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

Anna vs. China Springs at Joshua on Friday at 7:30 pm

4A DII RII

Aubrey vs. Van at Royse City on Friday at 7:30 pm

Sunnyvale vs. Gilmer at Rose on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Caddo Mills at Melissa on Thursday at 6:30 pm

Carthage vs. Van Alstyne at Mt Pleasant on Friday at 7:00 pm

3A DI RII

Winnsboro vs. Teague at Lions Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

Tatum vs. Whitney at Dallas Kincaid on Friday at 7:00 pm

Grandview vs. Pottsboro at Mesquite Memorial on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Malakoff vs. Mt Vernon at Rose on Friday at 7:30 pm

3A DII RII

Jacksboro vs. Bells at Denton on Friday at 7:00 pm

Holiday vs. Leonard at Weatherford on Friday at 7:00 pm

Gunter vs. Center View at Denton on Thursday at 7:00 pm

3A DII RIII

West Rusk vs. New Diana at Henderson on Friday at 7:00 pm

Hooks vs. Daingerfield at Pittsburg on Friday at 7:00 pm

Harmony vs. Arp at Hallsville on Friday at 7:30 pm

Newton vs. New Boston at Carthage on Thursday at 7:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Cooper vs. Shelbyville at Bullard on Friday at 7:00 pm

Beckville vs. Garrison at Lobo on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Timpson vs. Wolfe City at Gladewater on Friday at 7:00 pm

Centerville vs. Honey Grove at Mineola on Friday at 7:00 pm

2A DII RIII

James Bowie vs. Deweyville at San Augustine on Friday at 7:00 pm

Mart vs. Overton at Crockett on Friday at 7:00 pm

Tenaha vs. Dawson at Athens on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Lovelady vs. Hico at Belton on Friday at 7:00 pm

1A DI RIII

Union Hill vs. Bryson at Oakwood on Friday at 7:00 pm