McCurtain County Gets Their Men

Last Tuesday night, officials arrested both escaped inmates on the loose in McCurtain County. According to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park, Aaron Victory, Jr., 25, was in the custody of McCurtain County authorities as of Tuesday night. A few hours later, the sheriff posted on his Facebook page that Bradley Cherry, 25, was arrested by U.S. Marshals. The two escaped from a Hominy, Oklahoma, prison on Sunday night. The two ended up getting into a high-speed chase with deputies in Pushmataha County before eventually fleeing on foot in McCurtain County on Monday morning.