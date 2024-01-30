Denny’s Paris Header
National ID Theft Day

It is Identity Theft Awareness Week. There are several key indicators to look for when spotting identity theft. Federal Trade Commission experts recommend monitoring bank and credit card statements for unauthorized transactions, being vigilant about unfamiliar accounts appearing on credit reports, and not falling for fake debt collections. IdentityTheft.gov is a tremendous resource for victims or suspected victims of identity theft. It offers comprehensive support, including step-by-step instructions for recovery.

