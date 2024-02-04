Missing Hunt County Teen

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing Mattie Morris, 14, of Caddo Mills, last seen Friday afternoon. She was last seen at her home on County Road 2508 Caddo Mills at around 3:15 pm on Friday, leaving in a red Chevrolet pick-up. She has freckles and a scar on the right side of her chin. They describe Morris as a 5-foot, 2-inch female weighing about 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Friends last saw her wearing a white T-shirt, black gym shorts, and gray Crocs. If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the HCSO at (903) 453-6800 or to remain anonymous, contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at (903) 457-2929 or www.huntcountycrimestoppers.net or the mobile app at P3TIPS.com.