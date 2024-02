A Franklin County jury has found former National Hockey League star Mike Ribeiro NOT guilty on 2 counts of Sexual Assault. The jury could not reach a verdict on a count of Attempted Sexual Assault and Judge Eddie Northcutt . It’s unclear if Ribeiro will be tried again on that count. The case was prosecuted by DA Will Ramsay and Ribeiro was represented by Hector Diaz of Arizona and Heath Hyde of Sulphur Springs.