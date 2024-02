Cedric Ballard

Cedric Ballard, 53, is scheduled to appear in Bowie County’s Fifth District Court with Judge Bill Miller. The state is charging Ballard in a murder-for-hire plot after his arrest in April 2022. Investigators believed Ballard conspired with Darquales McHenry, 35, in the death of Johnny Robinson, 52, of Texarkana, Texas, over a disagreement with him. Ballard remains in the Bowie County Correctional Center with bail set at $1 million.