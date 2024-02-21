Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Denny’s Paris Header

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

 

Hopkins County arrested Collie Everrett Duran Tuesday on two outstanding felony warrants. They charged him with Revocation of Bond on two charges of Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Deputies arrested Patrick Shawn Glover for Possession of a Controlled Substance. At last report, he was in the Hopkins County Jail.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested Uriel Alexis Leon on two warrants, each charging him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. They have not disclosed any other information, and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved