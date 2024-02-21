Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County arrested Collie Everrett Duran Tuesday on two outstanding felony warrants. They charged him with Revocation of Bond on two charges of Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Deputies arrested Patrick Shawn Glover for Possession of a Controlled Substance. At last report, he was in the Hopkins County Jail.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested Uriel Alexis Leon on two warrants, each charging him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. They have not disclosed any other information, and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.