A Gilmer man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her sister in November pleaded not guilty to capital murder in Upshur County District Court Tuesday afternoon. Upshur County has charged 41-year-old Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr., in the shooting deaths of 37-year-old Dermetrica Waters and 35-year-old Mandy Ray. He remains in the Upshur County Jail on a $5 million bond. If a person is found guilty of capital murder in Texas, they face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.