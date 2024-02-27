Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022

Woman Found Deceased In Kiamichi River Identified

Caitlyn Rose Case

Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner’s Office released the results of an autopsy on the body of a 33-year-old woman found in October near the Kiamichi River in Choctaw County. They identified Caitlyn Rose Case as the deceased, and they ruled the cause as undetermined. Investigators say she got lost from Houma, Louisiana, to Colorado, and friends last saw her driving in Bogata. She had been missing for over a year when an Oklahoma landowner discovered her remains.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved