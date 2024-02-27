Woman Found Deceased In Kiamichi River Identified

Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner’s Office released the results of an autopsy on the body of a 33-year-old woman found in October near the Kiamichi River in Choctaw County. They identified Caitlyn Rose Case as the deceased, and they ruled the cause as undetermined. Investigators say she got lost from Houma, Louisiana, to Colorado, and friends last saw her driving in Bogata. She had been missing for over a year when an Oklahoma landowner discovered her remains.