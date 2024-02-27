Tuesday’s Sports

Creator: Adam Hunger | Credit: AP
NBA
The Knicks escaped with a 113-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. It was mainly because of an apparent missed call with 8.5 seconds left when New York guard Donte DiVincenzo (DEE-vin-zen-ZO) plowed into Detroit forward Ausar (uh-SARR) Tompson. The Pistons coach, Monty Williams, delivered a tirade over what he deemed a season’s worth of mistreatment from the officials. The Ref admitted the missed foul.
Tuesday
Mavericks (33-24) at Cleveland Cavaliers (37-19) at 6:00 pm
Pelicans (34-24) at New York Knicks (35-23) at 6:30 pm
Spurs (11-47) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (40-17) at 7:00 pm
Rockets (25-32) at Oklahoma City Thunder (40-17) at 9:00 pm TNT
NHL
Islanders (24-20-14) 3 – Stars (36-16-9) 2 OT
Bo Horvat (hor-VAT) scored at 2:54 of overtime, his second extra-period winner against Dallas this season, as the New York Islanders beat the Stars 3-2 on Monday night.
Tuesday
Stars (35-16-9) at Denver Avalanche (35-19-5) at 8:30 pm ESPN
COLLEGE
NCAAW
Tuesday
No. 21 Baylor (21-610-6) at Cincinnati (13-14 5-11) at 5:00 pm ESPN+
No. 24 West Virginia (22-5 11-5) at Oklahoma State (13-14 6-10) at 6:30 pm ESPN+
NCAAM
It is Houston’s turn at the top of The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Cougars moved to No. 1 for the first time this season in Monday’s latest poll, climbing one spot to end the six-week stay of reigning national champion UConn. Houston (24-3) became the fifth team to hold the top spot this season.
Monday
No. 15 Baylor (20-8) 62 – TCU (19-9 8-7) 54
SOFTBALL
The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team fell in two games to the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Monday afternoon by scores of 5-1 and 6-2, respectively.
TRACK
On a day with six medals, the Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field teams closed out the Southland Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships on Monday at the Crossplex, with the Lion men finishing fifth and women sixth.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
GIRL’S – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Friday
5A Region II – Curtis Center
No. 23 Princeton 33 – White 28
4A Region II A&M-Commerce
Canton 72 – Alvarado 41
3A Region II Prosper
No. 22 Rains 64 – Tatum 40
2A Region II McKinney North
No. 24 Lipan 64 – Collinsville 37
2A Region III Athens
No. 17 Martins Mill 43 – Tenaha 4
1A Region III Mansfield
Dodd City 42 – Gorman 38
Saturday
Region II
No. 4 Liberty 52 – No. 10 Princeton 26
No. 1 Duncanville 46 – No. 2 DeSoto 39
No. 8 Nocona 50 – No. 12 Lipan 41
No. 11 Rains 69 – No. 13 Winnsboro 56
Westbrook 38 – Eula 35
No 21 Lincoln 56 – No. 15 Canton 43
Region III
LaVega 83 – Madisonville 60
Martins Mill 57 – Douglass 32
Randle 38 – Barbers Hill 34
Huntington 42 – Fairfield 41
Newcastle 55 – Dodd City 26
Summer Creek 65 – Fort Bend Hightower 35
BOYS QUARTRFINALS
2A Region II
Cooper vs. North Hopkins at Sulphur Springs Tue 6:00 pm
3A
Winnsboro vs. Tatum at Longview Tue at 7:00 pm
Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at Hallsville Tue at 7:00 pm Star 96.9
4A
Paris vs. Carter Tue at Royse City 4:30 pm