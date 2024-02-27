Tuesday’s Sports

Creator: Adam Hunger | Credit: AP

NBA

The Knicks escaped with a 113-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. It was mainly because of an apparent missed call with 8.5 seconds left when New York guard Donte DiVincenzo (DEE-vin-zen-ZO) plowed into Detroit forward Ausar (uh-SARR) Tompson. The Pistons coach, Monty Williams, delivered a tirade over what he deemed a season’s worth of mistreatment from the officials. The Ref admitted the missed foul.

Tuesday

Mavericks (33-24) at Cleveland Cavaliers (37-19) at 6:00 pm

Pelicans (34-24) at New York Knicks (35-23) at 6:30 pm

Spurs (11-47) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (40-17) at 7:00 pm

Rockets (25-32) at Oklahoma City Thunder (40-17) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Islanders (24-20-14) 3 – Stars (36-16-9) 2 OT

Bo Horvat (hor-VAT) scored at 2:54 of overtime, his second extra-period winner against Dallas this season, as the New York Islanders beat the Stars 3-2 on Monday night.

Tuesday

Stars (35-16-9) at Denver Avalanche (35-19-5) at 8:30 pm ESPN

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Tuesday

No. 21 Baylor (21-610-6) at Cincinnati (13-14 5-11) at 5:00 pm ESPN+

No. 24 West Virginia (22-5 11-5) at Oklahoma State (13-14 6-10) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

NCAAM

It is Houston’s turn at the top of The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Cougars moved to No. 1 for the first time this season in Monday’s latest poll, climbing one spot to end the six-week stay of reigning national champion UConn. Houston (24-3) became the fifth team to hold the top spot this season.

Monday

No. 15 Baylor (20-8) 62 – TCU (19-9 8-7) 54

SOFTBALL

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team fell in two games to the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Monday afternoon by scores of 5-1 and 6-2, respectively.

TRACK

On a day with six medals, the Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field teams closed out the Southland Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships on Monday at the Crossplex, with the Lion men finishing fifth and women sixth.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

GIRL’S – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Friday

5A Region II – Curtis Center

No. 23 Princeton 33 – White 28

4A Region II A&M-Commerce

Canton 72 – Alvarado 41

3A Region II Prosper

No. 22 Rains 64 – Tatum 40

2A Region II McKinney North

No. 24 Lipan 64 – Collinsville 37

2A Region III Athens

No. 17 Martins Mill 43 – Tenaha 4

1A Region III Mansfield

Dodd City 42 – Gorman 38

Saturday

Region II

No. 4 Liberty 52 – No. 10 Princeton 26

No. 1 Duncanville 46 – No. 2 DeSoto 39

No. 8 Nocona 50 – No. 12 Lipan 41

No. 11 Rains 69 – No. 13 Winnsboro 56

Westbrook 38 – Eula 35

No 21 Lincoln 56 – No. 15 Canton 43

Region III

LaVega 83 – Madisonville 60

Martins Mill 57 – Douglass 32

Randle 38 – Barbers Hill 34

Huntington 42 – Fairfield 41

Newcastle 55 – Dodd City 26

Summer Creek 65 – Fort Bend Hightower 35

BOYS QUARTRFINALS

2A Region II

Cooper vs. North Hopkins at Sulphur Springs Tue 6:00 pm

3A

Winnsboro vs. Tatum at Longview Tue at 7:00 pm

Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at Hallsville Tue at 7:00 pm Star 96.9

4A

Paris vs. Carter Tue at Royse City 4:30 pm