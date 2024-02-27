Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Record High At DFW International

Temperatures at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport hit 94 degrees on Monday, breaking a heat record dating back over 100 years. The average high for this time of year is about 63 degrees. Temperatures will be warmer than usual on Tuesday but slightly “cooler” with highs into the mid/upper-80s to lower-90s. Mt Pleasant set a new record Monday with 89. The old record was 85 in 1977. The heat will stick around for a while before a strong cold front will sweep across North Texas Tuesday night, ushering in breezy and much cooler weather by Wednesday. In addition, an elevated fire danger remains in place across western North Texas due to dry conditions, gusty winds, and hot temperatures. Please practice your wildfire safety tips.

