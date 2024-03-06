Paris Police Report For Wednesday, March 6

Shirley Jean Miller

Officers arrested Shirley Jean Miller, 57, Tuesday in the 400 block of NE 7th for outstanding warrants for the terrorist threat to Family/Household as well as Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. These warrants resulted from an incident in June 2023 in which Miller was in a romantic relationship and procured a can of gasoline, returned to the scene of the initial assault, and made threats to burn the victim’s house down. They took Miller into custody without incident.

Rodney Pierre Thomas

Tuesday at 1:47 pm, officers received a request for a security check in the 600 block of Grand Avenue. They arrived and found that Rodney Pierre Thomas, 58, had blocked the street with various items, including bicycles and assorted trash from his front yard. It was in the 600 block of Grand Avenue. Officers told Thomas to remove the items as they were blocking the roadway. He refused, lay down in the street, and refused to get up and clear the roadway. They arrested Thomas for Obstructing a Street or Passageway and booked him without incident.

Zachary Christian Thompson

At 2:19 pm Tuesday, police arrested Zachary Christian Thompson, 21, at the Lamar County Probation office for a Motion to Revoke his probation on an initial charge of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. They booked him without incident.

Christopher James Tilson

03/05 1709 Christopher James Tilson, 35, was arrested at 5:09 Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of Connor on outstanding warrants from Hopkins and Wood Counties. The charges were for a Motion to Revoke Probation for Poss of a Controlled Substance and Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member by Impeding Breath. They transferred him to Lamar County.

Tuesday, officers worked a Criminal Mischief at 3755 NE Loop 286 in which a known suspect damaged the tires of a vehicle belonging to the victim with whom they had been in a romantic relationship. The victim named the suspect as having previously damaged their property for the same reasons. Video was available. The investigation will continue.

Officers made three traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 96 calls for service on Tuesday, March 5.

Captain John T. Bull