Wednesday’s Sports

Photo - Tamara Susa / Texas A&M-Commerce closes season

NBA

Tuesday

Pelicans (37-25) 139 – Raptors (23-39) 98

Rockets (27-34) 114 – Spurs (13-49) 101

Pacers (35-28) 138 – Mavericks (34-28) 120

Myles Turner scored all 20 of his points in the first half, Tyrese Hiliburton had 19 points and 11 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 137-120 on Tuesday night despite Luka Doncic’s fourth consecutive game with a 30-point triple-double.

Wednesday

Clippers – Rockets

Thunder – Trail Blazers

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (38-17-9) 7 – Sharks (15-39-7) 6

Friday

Stars (36-17-9) at Anaheim Ducks (22-36-3) at 9:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Lamar (11-6) 70 – A&M-Commerce (5-12)

The Lamar Cardinals handed the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team a 70-53 loss in the Field House on Monday night. The Lions, who played their first home game in 21 days, fall to 5-12 in Southland Conference play with one more left in the regular season. A&M-Commerce enters the final game of the regular season in seventh place. The Lions need a win on Wednesday or a loss by either New Orleans or Houston Christian to clinch a spot in the conference tournament. The Lions close out the regular season on Wednesday in the Field House at 7:30 pm against Northwestern State, also Senior Day for the Lions.

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

A&M-Commerce (5-16) vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (18-1) at 6:00 pm

For the first time in 2024, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team plays a road game, and for the first time in A&M-Commerce’s Division I era, the Lions are playing a team ranked No. 1 in a national poll and the defending national champion.

GOLF

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team turned in an 11th-place finish at the Colin Montgomorie Invitational on Tuesday at the Sweetwater Country Club. The Lions posted a team score of 871 for 11th place, finishing three strokes back of Omaha. New Mexico Junior College won the team title by a stroke over Weber State and Missouri State, scoring 847. The Lions take a few weeks off, returning to action on March 25-26 at The Big Texan in Kerrville.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Beckville 10 – Timpson 0

Blue Ridge 3 – Bells 2

Carthage 11 – New Diana 6

Cooper 10 – Bland 0

Gunter 16 – Bonham 12

Hallsville 8 – Marshall 2

Hawkins 3 – Alba-Golden 2

Harleton 10 – Bowie 0

Hughes Springs 16 – Spring Hill 6

Jefferson 3 – Troup 2

Linden-Kildare 16 – Bloomburg 0

Lufkin 8 – Jacksonville 2

Maud 15 – Harts Bluff 5

McKinney North 25 – Greenville 10

No. 1 Melissa 8 – Lovejoy 1

Mt Pleasant 20 – Tyler Lions 0

North Hopkins 10 – Cumby 8

Ore City 14 – Union Grove 12

Queen City 10 – Atlanta 0

No. 20 Rains 13 – Edgewood 0

No. 15 Rockwall 15 – Rockwall-Heath 0

Sam Rayburn 18 – Ector 1

Sanger 5 – Van Alstyne 1

Texas High 15 – Pine Tree 9

No. 25 Whitehouse 17 – Longview 1

White Oak 6 – Lindale 0

Winnsboro 2 – Mt Vernon 1

Wolfe City 6 – Celeste 5

BASEBALL

Anna 2 – Van Alstyne 1

Beckville 11 – Union Grove 7

Como-Pickton 18 – Cumby 0

Cooper 24 – Lone Oak 4

Elysian Fields 5 – Jefferson 2

Harleton 14 – Big Sandy 0

Hawkins 6 – Overton 4

Humble 5 – Sam Rayburn 4

No. 7 Marshall 9 – New Diana 2

Matins Mill 16 – Bishop Gorman 2

Sulphur Bluff 3 – Dodd City 1

Tatum 6 – Troup 0

Union Hill 8 – Leverett’s Chapel 2

Wolfe City 8 – Ector 5

Yantis 11 – Campbell 6

