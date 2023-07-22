5,583 Head Of Cattle Sold, Scholarships Awarded At The July NETBIO Sale

A total of 239 NETBIO cattle producers sold 5,583 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings at the Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization’s sale held Friday at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction.

“We had a good sale and the market on all classes was good,” said David Fowler, co-owner of the livestock commission. The cattle looked good. “NETBIO member/producers did their usual great job of getting their cattle ready for the sale.”

Buyers from the very active Internet viewing audience purchased 1,028 head of the pre-conditioned cattle. There was a total of 31 buyers of all the cattle and they paid an average of $1,403.93 per head

The next NEBIO Pre-conditioned Calf and Yearling Sale will be held on Friday, September 15.

All the sales are held at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission, and they begin at 1 p.m.

Producers who plan to sell cattle in one of the upcoming sales should call the market center to consign their cattle and reserve ear tags for the sale. That number is 903-885-2455.

The NETBIO Pre-Conditioned Stocker and Feeder Calf Sale gives producers/members of the organization a market to offer their pre-conditioned calves and yearlings in load lot quantities. It is the marketing arm for members of the organization. NETBIO holds eight pre-conditioned calf sales per year,

In addition to the cattle sale on Friday, eight college scholarships were awarded to area students by the NETBIO-member cattlemen. Those recipients included Beau Bankston of Sulphur Springs, Dylan Hannah of Commerce, Hailey Byrd of Dangerfield, Ty Salisbury of Wills Point, Hunter Grant of Pittsburg, TX, Sydney Williams of Amarillo, Erin Caldwell of Boswell, Oklahoma and Lindsey Tarby of Princeton, TX.