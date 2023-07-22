NETBIO GIVES EIGHT COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

Cattle producers and buyers attending the Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Auction Friday witnessed the presentation of college scholarships to students majoring in agriculture.

NETBIO awards scholarships each year to young college students from the Northeast Texas area who are interested in completing their degrees and returning to the area to practice their agriculture-related trades.

The scholarships were established in honor of Veterinarian J. D. Norris and cattleman Jim Jacobs, both of whom were instrumental in organizing NETBIO. The organization also awards scholarships in honor of its retired and longtime CEO Dwyatt Bell. A scholarship was established this year in honor of Carson Hicks of Sulphur Springs.

Each of the scholarship recipients receives $2,000 toward their scholarships as they continue their education.

NETBIO CEO Kregg Slakey presented eight scholarships and introduced the recipients to the livestock sale audience. Receiving the Dwyatt Bell scholarship was Hailey Byrd of Dangerfield, who is attending Texas A&M University-Commerce.

The Jim Jacobs Scholarship went to Beau Bankston of Sulphur Springs, who is attending Texas &M University-Commerce. The Carson Hicks Scholarship went to Dylan Hannah of Commerce, who is attending Texas A&M University in Commerce.

Receiving the four J.D. Norris scholarships were Ty Salisbury of Wills Point and attending Texas Tech; Hunter Grant of Pittsburg, attending Texas Tech; and Sidney Williams, attending Texas Tech. Also Erin Caldwell of Boswell, Okla., attending Oklahoma State U. and Lindsey Tarby of Princeton, Tx., a Texas A&M University student.

Speaking for the membership, Slakey said NETBIO members are proud of the young people who have received the scholarships in the past and those seeking agriculture degrees today. “We are glad we can help these young people attain their dreams.”

NETBIO was organized in 1996 to promote pre-conditioned stocker and feeder calf production and to hold sales offering producers the opportunity to sell their cattle in truckload lots. Eight sales are held each year in Sulphur Springs.

To receive a brochure and additional information about the organization and upcoming sales, call 903-885-2455.