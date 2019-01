The Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society ‘s Snowflakes & Diamonds Gala is Saturday (Jan 12) at 6:00 pm in the Love Civic Center. The event includes dinner, dancing, and a Live & Silent Auction. Proceeds benefit the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society & REACH Center. Tickets are $50. Call (903) 783-1922 for information, or visit https://www.bidcoz.com/rrvdss/sdgala