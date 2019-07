Eleven people have now pleaded guilty to a taking part in a major marriage scam involving illegal immigrants in the Houston area. Nearly 100 people are accused of taking part in the scam, which involved Vietnamese immigrants and US citizens marrying in order to gain legal status. Fifty-three-year-old Duyen Yen Nguyen, was the ringleader and ran the business out of her home. She charged as much as $70,000 per immigrant.