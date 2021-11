Jerry Mack Price, Jr.

Hopkins County Deputies Justin Wilkerson and Kevin Lester, Sgt. Scott Davis and Sgt. Richard Greer drove to Jerry Mack Price, Jr’s residence and found him on a tractor. They knew he had resisted arrest in the past. They advised him of the warrants and asked Price to get off the tractor. He reportedly began actively resisting their efforts, but they transported him to jail. They released Price Sunday on a $200,000 bond. It was the fourth time Price was arrested this year.