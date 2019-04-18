A & M Commerce News Plus Stars And Rangers Win In Today’s Sports

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the No. 8 ranked team in the nation in this week’s National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll. The Lions held their spot from last week’s ranking.

The softball team is the second-ranked team in the initial NCAA South Central Regional rankings. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Heartland and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences. The rankings were released on Wednesday by the NCAA. This is the Lions’ highest regional ranking in program history.

The Frisco RoughRiders dropped Wednesday’s series finale in Corpus Christi 8-0. Tony Sanchez extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 1-for-3 with a walk. Frisco will play Midland tonight at 7:05.

The Dallas Stars evened their series with Nashville at two games apiece after a 5-1 blowout victory. Dallas scored three power-play goals in the first period. Roope Hintz had two goals for Dallas. Game five is Saturday at 2:00 pm in Nashville.

Shin-Soo Choo delivered a tiebreaking two-run triple while reaching base his first three times from the leadoff spot, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 5-4 victory Wednesday night. Tonight, the Rangers begin a three-game series with Houston at 7:05 pm. It will be Smyly vs Verlander.

The Cowboys will pick up the fifth-year option on running back Ezekiel Elliott at a cost of $9.09 million for 2020 before the May deadline. The option is guaranteed for injury. The Cowboys have yet to start talks with Elliott’s representatives on a long-term deal. Their focus on extensions at the moment is Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

Robert Kraft’s legal team was scrambling Wednesday to keep Florida prosecutors from releasing video evidence of sexual services he allegedly received from a massage parlor. The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s office surprised Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and other defendants Wednesday morning by announcing they would release the video as soon as possible, saying Florida’s broad open records laws gave them no other option. No decision will be made by the judge about the release until later on this month.

The Alliance of American Football, which suspended operations earlier this month in the midst of its first season, filed a petition for bankruptcy Wednesday in a Texas court. Based on the filing of assets and liabilities, the league — under the limited liability corporation Legendary Field Exhibitions LLC — had $11,372,298.68 in assets and $48,366,188.90 in liabilities. Those liabilities include $9,642,171 in money owed to creditors.