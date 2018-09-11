A & M Lions Update Plus Kopech Done In Today’s Sports

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Don’t forget, in high school football Thursday night, Hughes Springs will host Waskom, that game is on STAR 96.9 with a 7:00 pm kickoff. Mt Pleasant is off this week. On Friday, Mt Vernon is at Canton, that game is at 7:30 pm on KLAKE 97.7. Daingerfield will travel to New Boston, that game is on STAR 96.9 at 7:30 pm. Sulphur Springs celebrates Homecoming as they host Terrell at 7:30 pm on STAR 95.9. Gilmer is at Paris (101.9 KBUS), Rivercrest is at Bowie, Paul Pewitt is at Redwater, and Pittsburg travels to Tatum.

Michael Kopech’s Major League Baseball season has come to an end after making four starts this year. The White Sox rookie Kopech will most likely not return to the mound until 2020. The team announced that Kopech has a torn ulnar collateral ligament, and while he will reportedly seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews and consider his recovery options, it seems that he will soon undergo Tommy John surgery.

Area volleyball continues tonight as Paris hosts Chapel Hill. The other teams are all on the road. Prairiland at Pittsburg. Chisum at Redwater while North Lamar travels to Melissa.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team is nationally ranked for the second week in a row. The Lions are ranked 23rd in the latest poll released by the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association.

The Lions went 1-2 last week, defeating Southern Arkansas in straight sets before falling to both Angelo State and Tarleton State on the road in five sets.

The Commerce football team is ranked No. 1 in the 2018 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll for the fourth consecutive poll.

The Lions earned a 27-17 win on the road over William Jewell Saturday. A&M-Commerce completed over 80 percent of its passes in the game, while the defense had four sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, and eight tackles for loss.

And the Rangers got a road win last night in Los Angeles as they defeated the Angels 5-2. Texas is back in action tonight on 1490AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 8:30. First pitch at 9:05.

In Monday night football last it was a doubleheader. First, the Jets traveled to Detroit and New York rookie QB Sam Darnold started his first game throwing a pick-six. He later threw two TD passes to lead the Jets to a 48-17 win. In the nightcap, the Rams rolled the Raiders 33-13.

Get ready for at least a few more days of speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ status for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy either could not or would not say anything specific Monday regarding his starting quarterback’s knee injury or his status for Week two. We do have some information and no decision has been made,” McCarthy said. “We’re still collecting all the information.”

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage on Sunday and is not expected to play again in 2018. The Titans placed Walker on injured reserve Monday. The team signed tight end MyCole Pruitt off the Houston Texans’ practice squad in a corresponding move.

Jordan Spieth is going to miss the Tour Championship for the first time in his professional career. And he will face a possible penalty from the PGA Tour for failing to play enough events this year as part of its field enhancement criteria. The three-time major champion, who was in contention to win both the Masters and The Open this year, didn’t do enough at the other tournaments nor at the BMW Championship to advance to the season-ending tournament in Atlanta, which is for the top 30 players in FedEx Cup points.

The State Executive Committee of the UIL met Monday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations. Student-athletes from Pleasant Grove High School, Seymour High School were denied appeals for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous rulings of the district executive committees. The committee granted an appeal of a suspension of a student-athlete from Paris High School. The suspension was lifted, and the student-athlete was

placed on one-year probation.