A man on the U.S. Marshals most wanted fugitive list has been arrested at an RV Park in Antlers. Reportedly, 43-year-old Jacob Blair Scott had allegedly faked his death to avoid prosecution for sexually assaulting his 14-year-old step-daughter in Mississippi. Pushmataha County Deputies, U.S. Marshals, and Choctaw Nation Tribal Police took Scott into custody without incident. Marshals received a tip about Scott just hours after the agency publicized the case nationally.