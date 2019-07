Governor Greg Abbott has signed the Chick-fil-A bill into law. The bill prohibits government entities from taking adverse actions against businesses or individuals because of their religious beliefs or moral convictions. The bill was in response to the San Antonio City Council banning Chick-Fil-A from the San Antonio International Airport because of The Chick-Fil-A owner’s belief against gay marriage. Critics of the bill say it undermines LBGTQ rights.