Law enforcement agencies throughout the region are continuing their search for an Upshur County double murder suspect. Forty-one-year-old Alvin “Pookie” McKnight Jr is accused of shooting to death 35-year-oild Mandy Ray and 37-year-old Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters of Gilmer. McKnight is a 6ft. 5in. tall, 280 pound black man with a muscular build and braided hair that has blond highlights. He’s is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

