Additional rounds of heavy rainfall will continue flooding concerns today through Wednesday morning. A Flood Watch remains effective for East/Southeast Texas portions through 7:00 am Wednesday. Average additional rainfall totals will range from 1.5-3″, with isolated areas south of I-20 and east of I-35 picking up an additional 3-4″ of rainfall. Allow extra time for travel, and don’t drive through flooded roads. Take extra precautions when driving at night.