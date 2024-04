Two Denton ISD, elementary school principals, have been indicted for allegedly conducting an electioneering scheme using their school emails. Husband and wife Jesus and Lindsay Lujan emailed other staff urging them to vote in the March Republican Primary Election for candidates who oppose Gov. Greg Abbott’s school voucher plan. They were charged with unlawful use of an internal mail system for political advertising. They face up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine if convicted.