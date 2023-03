Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop will host a 1 ½ mile Lamar County Police Memorial Walk at Reno Kiwanis Park on Pine Mill Road. It is on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 9:00 am to honor law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and registration is $20. For more information, call Amanda at (903) 905-1229 or email amanda@lamarcountyadoptacop.org.