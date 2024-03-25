Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Aikin Elementary Invites Parents to P.E. class

Pictured left: Ziyanna Norris with her mom Brianna Norris. Pictured right: Braylin Hoss with dad Chase Hoss.

Aikin Elementary School recently hosted a special event called “Take Your Parent to P.E. Week,” where parents were invited to join their children for Physical Education classes. This initiative aimed to provide parents with a firsthand experience of their child’s physical education program at school. By participating in the event, parents were able to gain insights into the activities and exercises their children engage in during P.E. classes.

Pictured left: Ezekiel Farfan with mom Yoselin Farfan Pictured right: Amelia Reed with dad Brodrick Reed

Moreover, the event also sought to promote the importance of staying physically active as a family. By encouraging parents to join their children in physical activities both at home and in the community, the school hoped to foster a culture of fitness and well-being within families. This initiative not only benefits the physical health of both parents and children but also strengthens the bond between them through shared experiences of exercise and play. It serves as a reminder of the positive impact that regular physical activity can have on overall health and well-being.

 

