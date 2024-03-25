United Way of Lamar County Offers Four Scholarships To Graduating Seniors

(PARIS, Texas) – The United Way of Lamar County is once again offering four scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Lamar County.

The scholarship program was established in 2018. The first scholarship created was a $500 academic scholarship for seniors planning on attending a 2 or 4 year college. The application includes an essay on how the United Way programs or one of their partner agencies made an impact.

Since then, three other scholarships have been established, including a $500 CTE scholarship and a $500 First Generation to College scholarship. Two years ago, in response to a reduction in students going into the teaching field, the United Way of Lamar County created a $1,000 per year (maximum of $4000) for students pursuing a degree in education.

Scholarship applications are available in the counselor’s office of all area high schools or by emailing srossonuwlc@gmail.com. All applications are due by Friday, April 26th and scholarship recipients will be announced at the United Way’s Texas Scholars awards ceremony on Monday, April 29th.

For more information on the United Way of Lamar County visit www.lamarcountyuw.org or call the office at 903-784-6642.