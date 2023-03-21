Aikin Elementary School Talent Show Winners

Aikin Elementary School had many outstanding performances in its “Aikin’s Got Talent” show. The audience stayed entertained from start to finish.

The fourth-grade winners are 1st place, Noah Jenkins and R.J. Owens dance routine to the pop song “Jump” from Kidz Bop; 2nd place, Everett Hernandez, Ben Gillem, Harper Putman, and Sawyer Boren dance routine to the pop song “Whoop! There It Is” from Kidz Bop; 3rd place, Josie Ryan solo song “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus.

A very special thank you to fourth grader Grace Biard for her fantastic job as the master of ceremonies.