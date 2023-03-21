Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Aikin Elementary School Talent Show Winners

Aikin Elementary School had many outstanding performances in its “Aikin’s Got Talent” show. The audience stayed entertained from start to finish.

The fourth-grade winners are 1st place, Noah Jenkins and R.J. Owens dance routine to the pop song “Jump” from Kidz Bop; 2nd place, Everett Hernandez, Ben Gillem, Harper Putman, and Sawyer Boren dance routine to the pop song “Whoop! There It Is” from Kidz Bop; 3rd place, Josie Ryan solo song “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus.

A very special thank you to fourth grader Grace Biard for her fantastic job as the master of ceremonies.

